The Incipio OX Case Brings the Headphone Jack Back to the iPhone 7

Still need to use analog headphones with your iPhone 7? Ditch that puny little adapter and kill two birds with one polycarbonate stone with the Incipio OX case, an iPhone case that brings the 3.5mm headphone jack back to your favorite smartphone. The OX looks like a normal slim hardshell case, except for a bit of extra length at the bottom. There, you’ll find both a Lightning and 3.5mm audio jack, powered by an internal DAC. The Incipio OX will be available for both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in the first quarter of 2017 in Black, Forest, and Purple color options starting at $59.99.

