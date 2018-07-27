I discovered an Instagram account last night called @insta_repeat. The account posts collages of photos from all of the cookie cutter “adventure photographers” on Instagram. Don’t get me wrong. I follow some of these photographers and they are really good. I don’t want to diminish or disparage their skills. But they’ve fallen into the Instagram trap, where they post popular photos that people like, and other photographers see that popularity and post similar photos to get on the bandwagon. I think a lot of them are independent artists, and they don’t have the luxury of choice that photographers who get sponsored or have a business do. The account does it with class. No calling people out, or public shaming. Just simple collages of similar photos.

Check It Out: This Instagram Account Shows How Alike Photographers Are