With Apple’s Shortcuts app now available for iOS 12 developer beta testers, the big question is, “What sort of automated actions can you create?” You can get started by checking out the Sharecuts website where you’ll find Shortcuts for uploading App Store links to Trello, getting your current location, sharing your own Shortcuts on Sharecuts, and more.

Check It Out: Find iOS 12 Shortcuts You can Try Out at Sharecuts