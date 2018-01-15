iOS Deal: Today-Only Get OfficeSuite PRO for Free

MobiSystems, Inc. is offering their productivity app OfficeSuite PRO for free, but it’s a one-day deal. It has a file manager, document editor, spreadsheet editor, presentation editor and a PDF editor all in one app. You can use iCloud Drive, or connect to another cloud service like Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, or Box. The app recently offered support for iXpand drives, so you can take your documents on the go with you. OfficeSuite PRO is normally a US$14.99 app. Even if you use another productivity suite, it’s such a good deal that you can download and delete it so it will be in your purchased apps. Download it here.

