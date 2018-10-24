iOS Stardew Valley Game is Now Available

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. The iOS Stardew Valley game is available today. Stardew Valley is a farming RPG, in which you can turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm, raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, settle down and start a family with 12 potential marriage candidates, explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure, and forage, grow crops and produce artisan goods to cook up as a delicious meal. It was first released as a game for Windows, and was then ported to other platforms. App Store: Stardew Valley – US$7.99

