Your iPad makes for a pretty good Mac, assuming you’re comfortable doing a little compiling on your own. Mini vMac for iOS turns your iPad into a Mac Plus, Mac II, or Mac 128K with Mac OS 6 or 7. The source code is on GitHub and you’ll need the right ROM and disk images, all of which are available online. It even works with external keyboards and simulates an old school mouse. Mini vMac for iOS is free, and pretty cool to see running on an iPad.

Check It Out: Here’s How to Turn Your iPad into a Classic Mac