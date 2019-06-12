How the iPad Helps Boost Children’s Education

Apple always likes to make a play of how its devices help people. We’ve had the story of how iOS helped a blind veteran get back on his surfboard, for instance. The company has long focussed on education too. In a feature published Wednesday, it detailed how iPads are being used in schools across Europe. In particular, how they aid students who may not have the country’s language as their native tongue. There’s the school in Germany where access to iPads helped increase in the number of students without German as a first language who graduate. In Wales, students who did not have English as a first language on average improved their grades by 3.8 points.

