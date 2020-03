YouTuber ‘PhoneBuff’ did a drop test on the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. He looked at the damage done to the devices when they were dropped in a variety of scenarios. The Samsung smartphone came out on top, just, but the iPhone did remain usable for longer. The video is worth checking out – although I found watching the lovely devices hitting concrete quite traumatic!

