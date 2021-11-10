Russian luxury company Caviar Royal Gift has the ultimate iPhone for the big spenders of the world. The Tyrannophone is a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro featuring gold-plated jewelry alloy inserts and a titanium sculpture of a tyrannosaurus head. The dinosaur’s eye is real amber. Caviar has included a real tyrannosaurus tooth fragment in one of the sculpted teeth. There are only 7 of these special edition iPhones. You can make one of these luxurious smartphones your own for the paltry sum of $8,610 USD.

Check It Out: An iPhone 13 Pro with a Dinosaur Tooth on the Back