Starting with the iPhone 6s, the camera can shoot 4K video. But how good is that video? Surely, it can’t be as good as an $82,000 professional rig. And it isn’t. In this YouTube video, the Arri Alexa does a 4K video comparison between an iPhone 7 Plus and a pro rig with several side-by-side shots. While the iPhone does a decent job, the comparison and analysis plainly show why you wouldn’t use it for a major theatrical movie. Bottom line, the iPhone is pretty good, but the Arri Alexa records the scenes, especially in low light and warm colors, more like your eyes would actually see them. It’s fascinating, and because of the cost-differential, the take away should be how close iPhone 7 gets, rather than it not being as good.

Check It Out: 4K Video Comparison between iPhone 7 Plus and Pro Gear