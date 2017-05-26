Macotakara found what claims to be an iPhone 8 case on the shopping site Alibaba, so they ordered one to see how it compares to size-wise to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The case matches the rumors and leaks we’ve already seen because it’s slightly too big for the iPhone 7 and just a little too small for the 7 Plus. Odds are the case was designed based on leaks and not Apple’s actual design specifications, so it may not fit an actual iPhone 8. That said, the video they made makes it easy to visualize about how big the phone will be.

Check It Out: iPhone 8 Cases Already for Sale on Alibaba