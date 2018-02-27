This iPhone Portable Hole Uses ARKit Face Tracking to Fool Your Eyes

Wow! Check out this portable hole app, posted to Twitter as a video by ΛLGΘMΨSΓIC (that’s @algomystic). According to the tweet, it was built with the Unity Engine, and uses ARKit’s Face Tracking feature to fool your eye. The app itself is in review at the App Store. I can’t wait to check it out!

portable hole!? 🙀

no post effects, all in-camera. full write-up with source code coming soon pic.twitter.com/At0fzTQ8s9 — ΛLGΘMΨSΓIC (@algomystic) February 26, 2018

