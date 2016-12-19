I got a great tip over the weekend from Chris Noto about Music Rating Widget for iOS. The short version is that this app gives you access to your music Star Ratings as a Notifications Widget. That means you can see and edit those Star Ratings even from your Lock Screen, which is far easier than Apple makes it. It’s US$0.99 from the App Store, and there’s a caveat. It only works for songs you have synced from iTunes. The Widget won’t see songs you’re getting through iCloud Music Library. One you download it to your iOS device, you’ll need to turn it on by editing your Widgets on the Today view of Notification Center. If you’re a fan of Star Ratings, this will be 99 cents well-spent.

Check It Out: iPhone Star Ratings for Music on Your Lock Screen