iPhone USB-C Charger Photos Leaked

There’s a good chance Apple will include an 18 W USB-C charger with the next generation iPhone, and now photos showing up online seem to back that up. The photos popped up on Chongdiantou and show what appear to be an Apple charger that could work with both iPhones and iPads. If so, it’s likely a prototype. If not, it’s a clever attempt to trick people into thinking this is an Apple charger. Considering Apple is moving Macs to USB-C from USB A, it’s likely that change is coming to iPhone and iPad chargers, too, and could come as soon as this fall.

