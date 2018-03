Apple has a new spot out, and I love it. It’s called Fly Market, and it features a young man dancing through a street market using Apple Pay and Face ID on his iPhone X to buy clothes and a present for his mom. The song is “Back Pocket” by Vulfpeck, a great tune. This commercial has charisma, and I love the imagery—I think it’s great. I’d love to hear what you think.

