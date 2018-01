Check out this video of John Kheit demonstrating his iPhone X’s miraculous (near) zero friction as it slides across his counter (with help from Walt on camera). Note that there’s nothing on either the iPhone X or John’s counter. This is just sweet, (near) perfect, air cushiony goodness. Or an accident-waiting-to-happen. You be the judge. Oh, and no iPhones were harmed in the making of this video.

Check It Out: Watch This iPhone X Slide Around Like a Hockey Puck