The iPhone XR Instagram update is now available. The social networking app was recently updated with support for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Before version 65—the latest—Instagram displayed a scaled up version of the iPhone X app version. The update doesn’t affect the iPhone XS because it has the same resolution as the iPhone X. But the iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max have bigger displays, and get the most out of the optimization. You won’t noticed much; instead the update is subtle. UI elements will be a bit smaller, and this means that a little more content can fit on the larger displays.

Check It Out: iPhone XR Instagram Update Available Now