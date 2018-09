The camera technology in the iPhone Xs looks pretty impressive, and Apple has a video showing off some of what it can do with video. The video shows off the slow motion, time lapse, and 4K features in a little under a minute. You get to see how the shots were set up along with the footage they capture. It’s beautiful and makes me want to get my hands on an iPhone Xs right now instead of on September 21st when deliveries start.

