A large number of events, including major tech conferences, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Given the constantly evolving situation, it can be hard to keep track of what is happening to events you were due to go to. Luckily, isitcanceledyet.com is helping to keep people as up to date as possible. Scroll through and you can check if what you were meant to attend is still going ahead.

Check It Out: Is The Event You’re Going to Canceled Yet?