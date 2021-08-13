The iScanner document scanning app received an update recently that lets it make use of the iPhone 12 LiDAR sensor. After that the user can easily convert the resulting calculations in PDF or JPG format. Also with the main functionality of the iScanner app it’s possible to add it in any other document or plan and edit it with OCR tool. For example, interior designers can measure the space of an apartment, windows, doorways or furniture and change or add it in two taps to the existing PDF design-project. The team released a short video on YouTube showing the LiDAR scanning.

Check It Out: ‘IScanner’ App Update Can Make Use of iPhone 12 LiDAR Scannning