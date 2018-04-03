iTunes Launches ‘Build Your Collection’ Movie Promo Under $8

Apple launched a new movie promo on iTunes called Build Your Collection. It features hundreds of movies, all under US$8 and many at $4.99. Bullitt, Battle Royale, The Goonies, Empire Records, Risky Business, Beetlejuice, The Matrix, and newer movies like Black Swan, The Revenant, plus many more. They’re broken down into categories, including: Drama, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Comedy, Horror, and Romance. Unfortunately, the prices are only listed once you click through to an individual movie, but they’re all under $8 and I can’t wait to rewatch Bullitt.
I thought Build Your Collection has been an offer repeated for quite some time & rather regularly through iTunes.
Anyhow, I am also glad to pick up Bullitt.
Get to show it to my kids tonight!
Watched them trip out over Goonies last night. Great fun.
Makes one realize how movies have changed and how sanatized they are now for kids.
Not offered this time in Build Your Collection but ….
Watched the Bad News Bears with them and was blown away by what was then a kids movie. Times have changed.