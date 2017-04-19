iTunes Deal: $40 for Middle Earth 6-Movie Bundle

Apple is offering a fantastic US$40 deal on a six-movie bundle featuring The Lord of the Rings trilogy as well as The Hobbit trilogy. Called the Middle-Earth Extended Editions 6-Film Collection, the HD movies are all extended editions, which means they have extra scenes and details you couldn’t see in theaters. The Middle Earth bundle includes: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so if you’re a Tolkien fan and don’t have the movies yet, take advantage of this deal today.

