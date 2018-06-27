Apple updated its iTunes Remote app yesterday, and it’s the first update since February 23, 2017. It’s been updated to add support for iPhone X. This update also includes an all new look and feel on iPad and iPhone, in addition to stability and performance improvements. iTunes 12.7.5 is recommended for use with Remote 4.4. With this app you can access your iTunes library remotely, listen with AirPlay, and explore shared iTunes libraries. It works with both Macs and PCs. Requirements: iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 9 or later; Wi-Fi connection to iTunes; iTunes 12.75. App Store: iTunes Remote

Check It Out: Apple’s iTunes Remote App Just Got a Big Update