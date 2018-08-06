iPhone jailbreaks are almost as old as, well, the iPhone. Apple Watch jailbreaks, however, haven’t been a thing until now. A developer going by the name Tihmstar on GitHub is sharing an Apple Watch jailbreak dubbed jelbrekTime for Apple Watch Series 3 running watchOS 4.1. The hack isn’t really useful for average users, but it does give developers a deeper look under the hood, so to speak, which could be helpful for the apps they’re developing. OK developers, start making us some crazy-cool watch faces.

Check It Out: You Can Finally Jailbreak Your Apple Watch