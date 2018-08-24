Jamf Now Adds Custom PKG and App Deployment

The iPhone, iPad, and Mac device management tool Jamf Now just gained two new features: package (.PKG) file deployment for the Mac, and custom iOS app deployment. That’ll be handy for companies needing to push apps that aren’t available through Apple’s own App Stores to devices. Jamf Now also lets you manage device serial numbers and OS versions, settings, and more. The service is free for up to three devices, and US$2 a month for additional devices.

