Jonathan Morrison Reviews the Mac Pro With Music Professionals

This is a great review to me because it puts it in the hands of professionals who can make the most out of a machine this powerful. Although it is about the power, it’s less of a “speeds and feeds” review (or at least less rote listing of specs) and more of how much work you can throw at it.

This covers 28-Core performance in Logic Pro X with over a hundred tracks, hundreds of plugins and casually creating a song from start to finish in 2 hours. There was a lot of doubt with the state of audio with the Mac Pro including Catalina stability but the results surprised me.