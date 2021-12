In a recent RE:WIRED 2021 discussion, Sir Jony Ive and Dame Anna Wintour sat down for a discussion entitled ‘Designing for the Future We Want to Inhabit’. They talked about the future of design and what’s next for the former Apple design chief. It’s not the first time the two icons have sat down together – they did so back in 2018. However, much has changed since then and there is always value in listening to such people.

