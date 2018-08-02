NASA’s Mars rovers are amazing and so very cool, which is why it’s awesome the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) released open source plans so you can build your own. The plans show you how to build a scaled down version of the Curiosity rover with off the shelf parts. You’ll need a Raspberry Pi for the rover’s brain, some mechanical skills, and a lot of spare time. JPL says you should plan on spending at least 200 hours on the project, plus the parts will cost about US$2,500. It’s worth it because in the end you’ll have your own rover and you can modify it any way you like.

Check It Out: JPL Open Source Rover Project Lets You Build Your Own Working Robot Rover