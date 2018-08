Apple has a new spot out that demonstrates the modern fight over who gets to pay for dinner (if you’re friends are awesome). It’s s short commercial that illustrates the ease with which one can pass money back and forth with your friends and family using Apple Pay Cash in iMessage. The spot’s called Just Text Them the Money, and it’s a scenario most of us have played out.

Check It Out: Duke it out over Who Pays for Dinner with Apple Pay Cash [Video]