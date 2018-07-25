Juuk Apple Watch Band with Deployant Buckle and Metal Bracelet

I love a good deployant clasp for a watch, but there aren’t many Apple Watch straps that feature them. I’ve been wearing one from Monoware that I like, but I found another line I want to check out, too. It’s the Juuk line from MyAppleWatchBand.com. It features metal bracelets in solid red, silver, and dark gray (at $119), or you can get a racing stripe down the middle like the three I picked below (at $149). The bracelets are made of anodized aluminum, while the double push button butterfly deployant buckle is made from 316L stainless steel. I’ll let you know what I think once I’ve used one.

