Support for the Pebble smartwatch ends on June 30th, but that doesn’t mean it has to end up lost in a drawer. Thanks to Rebble, Pebble owners get to have an app store, mobile app support, and firmware updates. The catch is you need to link your Pebble account to Rebble’s service before the end of June because that’s when Pebble’s servers shut down. If you don’t, you miss out and your Pebble watch turns into a nerd bracelet. Rebble is free, but you’ll have to pay for a subscription to get voice dictation and weather service support.

Check It Out: Keep Your Pebble Watch Alive with Rebble