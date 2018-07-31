KeepSolid Sign Update Brings it to Apple Watch

Version 1.3 of KeepSolid Sign brings the productivity app to Apple Watch. You’ll get immediate notifications about a document status, the very moment your clients or partners sign it, or when a new document is sent to you, and constant access to all your documents info, like name, date, status, participants, etc. The deal signing process is simple and quick with KeepSolid Sign. No more going back and forth with papers – you simply download a doc to your device, sign it, and send. It’s possible to import documents to the app from pretty much any email client or storage. With top-quality AES-256 encryption, your personal data and sensitive information is completely secure. No unauthorized parties are going to intercept or access it. In addition, you can safely download files from a wide array of storages and synchronize them across your devices. App Store: KeepSolid Sign – Free

