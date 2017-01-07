Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock at CES 2017

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| Cool Stuff Found

LAS VEGAS – Kensington is stepping up to the plate with their new Thunderbolt 3 dock for the Touch Bar MacBook Pro. Louie Yao shows its features to Jeff Gamet at CES 2017.

Check It Out: Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock at CES 2017

The Mac Observer's CES 2017 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • The Omni Group
  • Merlin Project
  • MacPaw
  • Elgato

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account