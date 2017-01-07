LAS VEGAS – Kensington is stepping up to the plate with their new Thunderbolt 3 dock for the Touch Bar MacBook Pro. Louie Yao shows its features to Jeff Gamet at CES 2017.
Check It Out: Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock at CES 2017
