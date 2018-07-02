Kensington Intros USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Mobile Docking Station

Kensington has a new portable USB-C docking station for Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C equipped Macs and other PCs. The eloquently named SD1600P Universal USB-C Mobile 4K Docking Station includes USB-C pass-through power, HDMI (4K@30Hz) and VGA Full HD video out, two USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C data sync port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a fold-away cable for connecting to your computer. The dock is priced at US$99.99 and is compatible with macOS, Windows, and Chrome.

