Kenu BingeBank Launches to Wirelessly Power Your iPhone

Today Kenu announces its first ever powerbank product, BingeBank. BingeBank is a new all-in-one wireless charging powerbank, complete with an innovative nanosuction phone stand. The perfect accessory for binge watching on-the-go, it securely holds your Qi-enabled phone at the perfect viewing angle and wirelessly charges it at the same time. Users can watch hours of their favorite Netflix series, YouTube channel, and even video chat or live stream without worrying about draining the phone battery. It also works great as a travel charging dock. The 10000 mAh capacity adds up to 35 hours of viewing time to the iPhone XS, and in addition to wireless charging, you can use a cable to fast charge two other devices through the 18W Power Delivery and Quick Charge USB ports. The 18W Power Delivery USB-C port can fast-charge an iPhone up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes, and can also charge a MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air with Thunderbolt 3. Kenu BingeBank: US$59.95