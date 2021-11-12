Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning Tower Defense hit. Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and ghastly denizens of the underworld -all with flashy towers, levels, heroes, and more goodies to help you crush your enemies to a pulp. Unleash Death Riders, pestilence clouds, or assassins that steal and kill your enemies. Slice, sizzle, and stomp your foes with Crossbow Forts, Mighty Templars, Necromancers, and even Earthquake Machines – hey, we told you we were shaking things up.

Check It Out: Tower Defense Game ‘Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+’ Lands on Apple Arcade