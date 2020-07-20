Kingston Now Sells 128GB Encrypted Flash Drives

Kingston has added 128GB capacities to its line of encrypted flash drives. The announcement lists several drives, like the DataTraveler Locker+ G3, DataTraveler Vault Privacy 3.0, and DataTraveler 4000G2 (Available July 27). Richard Kanadjian, encrypted USB drive business manager, Kingston: “Within our full line of encrypted drives, we offer high levels of encryption, fast USB 3.0 performance and after 10 intrusion attempts, the drives lock down so users can rest assured their data is safe.”

