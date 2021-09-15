Kodak Photo Printer App Updates With AR, Beauty Functions, Templates, and More

Prinics Co., a Kodak Licensee that develops and manufactures photo printers and instant print cameras, has released a new version of the Kodak Photo Printer App, which allows users to shoot, edit and print photos all in the same place. The improved mobile app includes numerous photo-editing tools such as augmented reality, beauty functions, photo templates and borders in addition to printing photos from a smartphone. Users can also print photos directly from their phone to their Kodak instant print camera or photo printer through Bluetooth pairing.

