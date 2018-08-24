Krome Photos is a new app that sets itself apart from other photo editors. It’s a service where you send your photos to trained editors who edit your photo for you. Krome editors can improve color, merge multiple photos, change the background, add a person or create a whole new image. They also offer one free re-edit with every order. There are three order options ranging from US$3 to US$12. Your first design is discounted. Popular edit requests include changing the background and color, skin corrections, adding/removing people, adding props or a logo, combining multiple images (up to 4) into one, and fixing, restoring, and repairing a photo.

Check It Out: Krome Photos is a Service That Edits Your Photos For You