Reliefband 2.0 Uses Acupressure and TENS to Prevent Nausea for 24 Hours

LAS VEGAS – Reliefband Sunday released Reliefband 2.0, their updated wrist-worn nausea-prevention device. Showed last year at CES under the “Reliefband Neurowave” name, it’s now been retooled and is ready for purchase this week as Reliefband 2.0. This adds a stunning new form factor and includes hypoallergenic 316L surgical steel contacts, wrapped in a latex-free band with a battery that lasts for 24-26 hours of constant nausea relief. Reliefband targets a nausea-reducing acupressure point on the underside of your wrist, and combines this with TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) to trigger both the median and vagal nerves, resulting in nearly immediate, drug-free relief of nausea in most users. Users (or at least this user!) will experience tingling electrical impulses, the strength of which can be controlled on the band itself. Reliefband 2.0 looks like a fitness tracker and is targeted at anyone with nausea, including cancer patients, cruise-ship passengers, post-op care, and others. Reliefband 2.0 was released Sunday and will be available for purchase for US$175 this week.

