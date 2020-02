Lady Gaga and Apple have long had a close relationship. For instance, the pop superstar performed at the opening of Apple Park in May last year. It turns out that her latest video, for the single Stupid Love, was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro. The Filmic Pro app was also used. Apple shared a clip on YouTube, and you can check out the full video on Lady Gaga’s channel.

