We aren’t posting any April Fool’s Day stories, but I had to highlight one of the more amusing attempts made, as it was near my native land. As of this morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new division, the Hot Air High Altitude Team, which includes a new hot air balloon. There’s a whole press release to read which hits all the right notes and makes it very clear at the end that they are in fact joking. (When you live in Portland, hot air balloon police don’t sound all that odd, so it’s good they were very clear about the announcement.)

