Cupertino has done a number of great sessions as part of its Today at Apple offering. Folks new to the iPhone, iPad, or Mac can learn the ins and outs of their new devices. The most recent session, posted as a YouTube video on the Apple channel, helps you make the most of your pet photography. This video is not only chock-full of adorable dog and kitten footage, but it can also help you really step up your pet photography game. Through the help of Today at Apple’s Jahmyra and photographer Sophie Gamand, you will learn how to take the best portraits of your furry friend.

Check It Out: Latest Today at Apple Video Helps Pet Photography