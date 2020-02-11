LaunchCuts 1.2 Update Adds Folder Icons, Quick Actions, and More

LaunchCuts is a launcher for Apple’s Shortcuts app that adds extra functionality. With LaunchCuts 1.2 it adds even more features, such as: Customization: Personalize the look of your folders with icons and colors; Custom App Icon: Choose from five different app icons for LaunchCuts; Quick Actions: Easily access up to three folders or shortcuts from iOS Home screen; Enhanced Keyboard Support: Control nearly every aspect of LaunchCuts from the keyboard; New Shortcut Actions: Analyze and Filter Shortcuts actions give you more visibility into your library of shortcuts; and a whole lot more. App Store: US$7.99

