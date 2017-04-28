Laurene Powell Jobs will be appearing on stage at Code Conference, the conference run by Re/code. The widow of Steve Jobs will be appearing on stage with Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA). The two will be talking about philanthropy, including Silicon Valley’s efforts in that realm. According to Re/code, Ms. Powell Jobs will, “talk about her approach to philanthropy and investing, why she’s interested in working with ‘social entrepreneurs’—and what she thinks other people can do with their time and money to help tackle big systemic problems.” In other words, it’s some big picture stuff, which what some people do when they’re worth an estimated US$20 billion. Code takes place from May 30th to June 1st, 2017, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Check It Out: Laurene Powell Jobs Will Speak at Code Conference