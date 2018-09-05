Learn Over 100 iOS 12 Tips and Tricks With This Book

Author Liz Weiman is publishing a new book called 100+ iPhone/iPad Tricks You Can Do Right Now, which will cover iOS 12 tips and tricks. Ms. Weiman is the author of “The Lawyer’s Guide to Concordance”, published in 2010 by the American Bar Association, “50+ iPhone/iPad Tricks You Can Do Right Now (iOS 10) (2016), and “80+ iPhone/iPad Tricks You Can Do Right Now (iOS 11)” (2017). The new OS will receive a major makeover with new features include upgrades to Portrait Mode, Live Photos, Apple Pay, Safari, Siri, and a bunch more. Ms. Weiman will be launching and presenting the new book at the iWorkshop Academy. She will give a 45-minute lecture demonstrating seven tricks from the book. After the presentation there will be a wine and cheese reception. The presentation is September 29 in Houston, Texas from 4PM to 6PM. To RSVP, visit iWorkshop’s website.

