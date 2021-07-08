Fair to say Ted Lasso has had an impact… In a new video, the stars of the Apple TV+ hit discuss how people have responded to both the show and its title character. Season two premiers on July 23rd.
Check It Out: Learning the Ted Lasso Way
Fair to say Ted Lasso has had an impact… In a new video, the stars of the Apple TV+ hit discuss how people have responded to both the show and its title character. Season two premiers on July 23rd.
Check It Out: Learning the Ted Lasso Way
Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account