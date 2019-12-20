LEGO Builder’s Journey Launches on Apple Arcade

LEGO has released a new game exclusively for Apple Arcade called LEGO Builder’s Journey. It’s a puzzle game in a LEGO world with high-quality renderings of LEGO elements. I’m impressed with the screenshots and accompanying video. This is like HD LEGOs.

Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges and celebrations. Take the time to experiment, and most importantly, to play as figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder’s Journey.

Apple Arcade is available for US$4.99/month or US$49.99/year.

