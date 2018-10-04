LEGO Darth Vader’s Castle Is Like a Little Mustafar in Your Home

Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is pretty cool, and now you can make your own thanks to LEGO. The kit includes 1,060 pieces, Darth Vader and bacta tank Darth Vader mini figures, along with two two royal guards and an Imperial transport pilot. It also has Vader’s meditation chamber, a Sith holocron shrine, Vader’s TIE Fighter, and more. The LEGO Darth Vader’s Castle is available for pre-order now on Amazon for US$129.99.

