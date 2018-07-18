James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 is an incredibly cool car, which is why I’m inappropriately excited it’s now a LEGO kit. Just like the car Sean Connery drove as agent 007, it has retractable tire slashers, rear window bullet shield, headlight machine guns, hidden tracking computer, and ejection seat that really works. It has the frakking ejection seat! The 1,295 piece kit is available now to LEGO VIP members and the general public can buy it soon, too.
Check It Out: LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5: Shut Up and Take My Money
Owning this is about as close as I would ever get to owning and Aston Martin…
Used to be, Lego blocks were toys that encouraged creativity. But nowadays, their products are just poorly executed scale model kits. The parts for this kit are designed to be put together only one way, it’s not an exercise in imagination but in one’s ability to follow a strict set of instructions. From fostering creativity to training kids to follow directions –my, how far Lego has gone. Then again, maybe they’re just reflecting how society has evolved.