James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 is an incredibly cool car, which is why I’m inappropriately excited it’s now a LEGO kit. Just like the car Sean Connery drove as agent 007, it has retractable tire slashers, rear window bullet shield, headlight machine guns, hidden tracking computer, and ejection seat that really works. It has the frakking ejection seat! The 1,295 piece kit is available now to LEGO VIP members and the general public can buy it soon, too.

Check It Out: LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5: Shut Up and Take My Money